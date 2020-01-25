Westerly police investigating deadly shooting

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Westerly police are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon.

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said one was person has died after being shot on Marriott Avenue.

Lacey said the victim and suspect were cousins. He said two adults and three young children were at home when the shooting occurred.

Police have not released the victim’s name but said he is a 28-year-old man.

Police believe the suspect, 31, took off into Connecticut and remains on the loose.

Ledyard Police Lt. Ken Creutz confirmed to Eyewitness News they were working with Rhode Island authorities and Mashantucket Tribal Police. The department posted this update to social media:

Police said the victim and suspect were known to authorities.

