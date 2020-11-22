West Warwick schools moving to full distance learning starting on Nov. 30

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — West Warwick Public Schools are moving to full distance learning PreK-12 starting on Nov. 30 and continuing through Dec. 20.

The decision was announced by Superintendent Karen Tarasevich in her newsletter to parents published on Sunday.

According to the letter, the decision is based on the following factors: Increased positive COVID-19 cases in the state, increased positive COVID-19 cases in the community (percent positive for West Warwick increased from 7.2% to 14.2% in the past week), increase in number of positive COVID-19 cases in the district (students and staff).

Tarasevich said the district is hopeful that after a short period of distance learning, the number of positive cases will lower, fewer students and staff will need to quarantine, and the district can resume in-person instruction.

During this period, breakfast and lunch will be made available to all students, regardless of whether they qualify for free or reduced lunch.

Meals will be served Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the West Warwick Civic Center, 100 Factory Street. Weekend meals as well as Monday holidays will be distributed on Fridays. Children should be present or a parent/guardian must present a school schedule.

Parents should expect more information in the next several days, according to the district.