FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The U.S. Coast Guard and marine task force boats from several fire departments are actively searching for a person in the water following a reported boat collision off Fall River.

A staging area has been set up in the area of Ferry Street and Almond Street with several ambulances waiting.

An Eyewitness News crew is there and witnessed a damaged boat being towed in.

We’ll continue to update this story both online and on the air.