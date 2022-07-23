LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) – Dive teams were called to Lincoln Woods State Park Beach late Saturday afternoon for a missing kayaker.

A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) says the search began just after 3 p.m. Two witnesses said they saw a kayak overturn and the person in it never resurfaced.

Dive team members from multiple fire departments were deployed to the area.

DEM says they have no other details available on the identity of the kayaker, but will continue to update the media on their investigation.

BREAKING: DEM tells me a search is underway at Lincoln Woods State Park for a missing kayaker.



Divers, fire and police on scene. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Fv7vzo1h9B — Adriana Rozas Rivera (@AdrianaRozas) July 23, 2022

We’ll continue to update this breaking news story both online and on-the-air.