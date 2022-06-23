PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A large flood in Pawtucket has closed multiple roads early Thursday morning.

Crews responded to a water main break in the area of Walcott and Summit streets around 3 a.m.

A Pawtucket fire truck responding to the call got stuck in the water.

The water is overflowing onto I-95 north which has closed down all travel lanes after Exit 28, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

National Grid is also on the scene.

Watch out for *flooding* in the City of Pawtucket due to a water main break in the area of Walcott St. Avoid area and seek alternate route. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Qwb0FKGFRP — Melissa Sardelli (@MelissaSardelli) June 23, 2022

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.