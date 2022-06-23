PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A large flood in Pawtucket has closed multiple roads early Thursday morning.
Crews responded to a water main break in the area of Walcott and Summit streets around 3 a.m.
A Pawtucket fire truck responding to the call got stuck in the water.
The water is overflowing onto I-95 north which has closed down all travel lanes after Exit 28, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.
National Grid is also on the scene.
