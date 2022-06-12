LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is investigating a water incident at Lincoln Woods State Park.

Officers told 12 News, the incident involving a juvenile happened shortly after the beach was closed and lifeguards were off duty at six o’clock.

A fisherman in the area said he witnessed a line of people holding hands in the water looking for someone.

A DEM spokesperson said an off-duty lifeguard heard the commotion and swam out to find the 15-year-old victim. The lifeguard pulled him to shore and began CPR.

The boy’s condition is not immediately know, according to DEM.

State Police are on scene at Lincoln Woods State Park Beach after reports of a drowning. We are working to gather details at this time. We will have more tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/9FNtTirBZW — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) June 12, 2022

