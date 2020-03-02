Washington State confirms 2nd coronavirus death

SEATTLE, Wash. (WPRI) — A second person has died from the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Washington state, according to the state’s department of health.

The patient was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions, health officials said in a news release Sunday.

Officials said the man was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland when he died on February 29. The death was among four new cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in King County to ten.

On Saturday, health officials in Washington state announced the death of a man in his 50s who underlying health conditions and no history of travel or contact with a known COVID-19 case.

State public health officials are expected to hold a news conference on Monday to discuss the latest cases and response to the outbreak.

