Warwick TGI Fridays abruptly closes

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The TGI Fridays restaurant on Centerville Road in Warwick appears to be closed for good.

Eyewitness News went by the location on Sunday night and found the lights off and a sign on the door asking customers to instead visit the chain’s Seekonk, Mass. location.

Customers told us the restaurant was open for business as usual on Saturday.

Eyewitness News reached out the restaurant by phone, but no one was able to answer our questions. We’ve also reached out to corporate contacts to find out more about the closure.

