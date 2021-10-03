Man seriously injured in pedestrian crash in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A 61-year-old man was seriously injured in a car vs. pedestrian crash on West Shore Road in Warwick.

It happened just after seven o’clock on Sunday night in the area of Wildes Corner.

According to police, the man entered the roadway, not in a crosswalk, when he was struck by a Honda Accord. The driver immediately stopped and remained on the scene.

Police said the victim was semi responsive in the roadway when first responders arrived. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he remains in critical care.

Initial investigation determined speed and alcohol do not appear to be involved, police said.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.