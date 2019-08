WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews in Warwick are on the scene of a boat fire near Oakland Beach.

Flames engulfed the boat shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Right now, it’s unclear if anyone was injured. Officials haven’t said what caused the fire.

The boat has been towed to shore so firefighters can continue to extinguish the flames.

The boat is still heavily on fire. Crews are securing it before getting to work. pic.twitter.com/uyUO7Rf8bO — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) August 10, 2019

