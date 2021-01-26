Verizon internet outage affecting customers in Northeast

NEW YORK (WPRI/AP) — Verizon FiOS customers in the Northeast are reportedly experiencing an internet outage.

Verizon Support tweeted that it may have been caused by a fiber cut in Brooklyn, although it’s not clear if that issue is responsible for the entire outage.

The company said it’s unsure when service will be restored, noting that customers can use the My Fios app for updates. They also provide service outage information on their website.

Neither Verizon nor Comcast, another major internet service provider, immediately responded to requests for comment.

People posting on Twitter reported having issues connecting with various online services in a geographic area stretching from Washington to Boston. That densely populated region includes key U.S. government services as well as major financial companies such as Fidelity Investments.

There is a fiber cut in Brooklyn. We have no ETR, as of yet. You can use the MY Fios app for updates. *EAG — Verizon Support (@VerizonSupport) January 26, 2021

The outage is affecting major internet and cloud providers as well as major sites such as Google and Facebook.

Amazon, whose web services division powers a wide ranges of online services, indicated its network isn’t the cause of the problem.

“We are investigating connectivity issues with an internet provider, mainly affecting the East Coast of the United States, outside of the (Amazon Web Services) Network,” the company wrote in a Tuesday morning post. “We are investigating the issue with the external provider.”

The East Coast outages began at 11:25 a.m. local time and recovery began at 12:37 p.m, according to Doug Madory, director of Internet Analysis at Kentic, a network monitoring company. He reported a 12% drop in traffic volume to Verizon.

Madory said he did not yet know if other carriers were impacted.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.