EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an unexpected announcement on Sunday night, Tom Brady said he is coming back to Tampa Bay to play his 23rd season.

Brady made the announcement on Twitter saying, “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands.”

He added that he loves his teammates and supportive family and posted two pictures of his team and family side-by-side.

The announcement ended by saying “unfinished business LFG.”

Count on 12 News to bring you continuing coverage of this breaking news story both online and on-the-air.