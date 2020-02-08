Toll Gate High School closed all next week due to water main break

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Toll Gate High School and the Career Center will be closed all next week, February 10-14, as extensive clean up gets underway following a water main break.

School officials sent out a robocall and email to parents Saturday afternoon alerting them to the closure. They also said all on site activities and events are canceled for the week.

According to Warwick Public Schools, the water main break has been repaired but clean up and restoration is needed in both buildings.

The department said it would continue to update parents and students on the situation moving forward.

Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon also took to Twitter Saturday alerting residents.