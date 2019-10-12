Tractor trailer hauling methane rolls over in Orange, Mass., killing driver

ORANGE, Mass. (WPRI) — One person is dead after a tractor trailer carrying methane overturned on Route 2 in Orange, Mass. Friday night.

The crash resulted in the closure of the road in both directions between Exits 13 and 15, according to Massachusetts State Police.

As of late Saturday morning, area hazmat crews, Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and Massachusetts State Police remained on the scene.

Roadway remains closed between Exits 13 and 15 and is expected to remain so for several more hours. Route 2A is best east/west roadway for traffic in that region until that time. https://t.co/ot0ZGAtcNM — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 12, 2019

They said the truck was still overturned on the side of the road.

Crews are working to offload the gas into another trailer and burn off any remaining methane in a controlled manner.

The area is expected to be blocked off through the afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said the operator of the tractor trailer was killed in the crash. Their name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.