Suspect in deadly Westerly shooting apprehended in Connecticut

Louis Seignious Jr., courtesy of Westerly police

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect in a deadly shooting last month on Marriott Avenue in Westerly has been apprehended, according to Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey.

Louis Seignious Jr. of Norwich Conn. is accused of shooting and killing Vincent Sebastian, 28, of Ledyard, Conn. on January 25.

Chief Lacey said Seignious is in police custody in Groton, Connecticut, just over the Rhode Island border.

Seignious is expected to be charged with murder. There’s no word on when he will return to Rhode Island to face that charge.

We’ll continue to update this story both online and on the air.

