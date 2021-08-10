Suspect in deadly New Bedford shooting arrested in Virginia

NEW BEDFORD, Mass (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was arrested in Virginia early Tuesday morning in connection with a deadly shooting in the city.

Police say Alfonso Richards, 59, was taken into custody without incident on I-95 outside of Stafford County.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Richards after 23-year-old Naurik Michel-Brown was shot in the area of Ashley Boulevard and Belleville Road around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Michel-Brown was taken to St Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After learning Richards may have fled the state, police said they put out an alert to various interstate agencies.

Richards was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, which is expected to be upgraded to murder, according to police.

At this time it is unknown if Richards will be transported back to Massachusetts for arraignment.

