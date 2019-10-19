Suspect in deadly Federal Hill stabbing apprehended

The suspect in a deadly stabbing inside a Federal Hill lounge has been apprehended out of state, according to Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements confirms to Eyewitness News.

BREAKING: Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements confirms Joel Francsisco – wanted for the homicide at Nara Lounge on Federal Hill earlier this month – has been apprehended. Providence PD is working with US Marshal for RI Wing Chau to return him to Rhode Island. — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) October 19, 2019

Police allege Joel Francisco, 41, stabbed Troy Pine, 46, after a brief altercation inside Nara Hookah Lounge on Atwells Avenue on October 2.

The Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s Office said Francisco was found at a motel in New Braunfels, Texas.

#Breakingnews RI Fugitive Joel Fransisco apprehended without incident at a motel in New Braunfels, TX. RI Violent Fugitive Task Force, USMS Lone Star Fugitive TF, USMS Florida Regional Fugitive TF, and (Virginia) Capital Area Regional Fugitive TF tracked him from RI to Texas — US Attorney RI (@USAO_RI) October 19, 2019

There’s no word on when Francisco will be brought back to Rhode Island to face charges. He was taken into custody without incident by fugitive task force members.

Count on Eyewitness News to update this story both online and on the air.