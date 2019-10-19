Suspect in deadly Federal Hill stabbing apprehended

The suspect in a deadly stabbing inside a Federal Hill lounge has been apprehended out of state, according to Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements confirms to Eyewitness News.
Police allege Joel Francisco, 41, stabbed Troy Pine, 46, after a brief altercation inside Nara Hookah Lounge on Atwells Avenue on October 2.
The Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s Office said Francisco was found at a motel in New Braunfels, Texas.
There’s no word on when Francisco will be brought back to Rhode Island to face charges. He was taken into custody without incident by fugitive task force members.
Count on Eyewitness News to update this story both online and on the air.