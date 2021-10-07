Student struck by truck while riding bike to school in Uxbridge

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a high school student was struck by a truck while riding her bicycle to school Thursday morning, according to police.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Quaker Highway, less than a mile from Uxbridge High School.

Police say the girl was flown to UMass Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Her current condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say the truck immediately stopped and the driver remained at the scene.

No additional information has been made available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.