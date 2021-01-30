State Police investigating fatal crash on I-95N in North Attleboro

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-95 North in North Attleboro.

The two vehicle crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday just after Exit 5.

State Police said the crash caused a 1996 Toyota Corolla to roll over. Its operator, a 27-year-old Franklin man, was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was pronounced dead.

The operator of the second vehicle, a 33-year-old woman from Seattle, Washington was uninjured.

The right travel lane on I-95 North was closed for two hours while accident reconstruction was conducted.

The crash investigation is ongoing.