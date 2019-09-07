Source: Antonio Brown signing with Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Antonio Brown and the New England Patriots have reached agreement on a 1-year deal worth up $15 million that includes a $9 million signing bonus, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The news comes just hours after the wide receiver was released by the Oakland Raiders Saturday.
Following the release, his agent Drew Rosenhaus released a statement saying that “we are focused on the future and I will immediately work on signing him to a new team. Antonio is looking forward to a new beginning.”
There’s been no official comment by the New England Patriots organization.
