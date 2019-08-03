Breaking News
Small plane crashes at Burlingame State Park

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Department of Environmental Management is investigating after a small seaplane crashed in Watchaug Pond at Burlingame State Park.

A 911 came into DEM Police at 5:08 p.m. Saturday from a Charlestown resident who witnessed the crash, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

He said the plane originated from Westerly State Airport.

At this time, it’s unclear if the pilot planned on landing on the pond or if the plane encountered mechanical trouble.

DEM said the plane caught a gust of wind during landing and flipped over.

Both people on board were not injured.

