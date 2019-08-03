Small plane crashes at Burlingame State Park

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Department of Environmental Management is investigating after a small seaplane crashed in Watchaug Pond at Burlingame State Park.

A 911 came into DEM Police at 5:08 p.m. Saturday from a Charlestown resident who witnessed the crash, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

CHARLESTOWN: A small seaplane landed upside down in Watchaug Pond near Burlingame State Park around 5pm today. @RhodeIslandDEM tells me there were two passengers on board, originating from Westerly Airport. No injuries reported. The plane remains in the water right now. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/hGiKCVRtlB — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) August 3, 2019

He said the plane originated from Westerly State Airport.

At this time, it’s unclear if the pilot planned on landing on the pond or if the plane encountered mechanical trouble.

DEM said the plane caught a gust of wind during landing and flipped over.

Both people on board were not injured.