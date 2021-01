SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police and the Somerset Police Department are searching for a missing elderly man.

Robert Beben was last seen Saturday night, according to police, and may be driving a gray Toyota Camry with Massachusetts license plate 792111. He may be wearing all black clothing.

Police said Beben is known to frequent churches, Stop & Shop, and Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (508) 679-2138.