PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are requesting your help finding an elderly man missing from Pawtucket around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say Hokting Ho, 82, may be heading to New York or Massachusetts.

He is believed to be driving a 2011 gray Toyota Camry with Massachusetts registration 5KK759.

Hokting has black hair, brown eyes and stands at 5’0″ tall and weighs 120 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a blue, red and white checkered oxford button shirt and tan pants.

Police say he is endangered due to physical and/or mental health issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pawtucket police at (401) 727-9100.