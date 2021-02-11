Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old Swansea man

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding an 86-year-old Swansea man.

John McIntosh was last seen at his home around 11 a.m. Wednesdsay by family members, according to officials.

McIntosh frequently goes out for drives or visits to the casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton, his family said, but checks at those locations and area hospitals were unsuccessful.

Officials describe McIntosh as a white man standing 5’7″ and weighing around 170 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair. McIntosh also has goatee-style facial hair and Navy tattoos on his arms.

McIntosh was last seen wearing jeans, white sneakers, a plaid shirt, a black leather hat and jacket, according to officials.

He may be operating a red 2000 Ford F-150 with an extended cab and Massachusetts license plate number 9LF612.

McIntosh was previously reported missing in 2019 and was found in Middletown, officials added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Swansea Police Department at (508) 674-8464.