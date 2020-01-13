Shots fired at scene of armed robbery: police

Police at the scene of an alleged armed robbery in Providence.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed an Elmwood Avenue store on Sunday evening.

Commander Thomas Verdi said the suspect entered the Providence Deli and Grill Mart with a gun and robbed the owner. When the suspect ran outside, the owner followed and the suspect fired his gun twice.

Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Providence Deli and Grill Mart. They tell us a suspect wearing a mask with a firearm robbed the owner. When the owner followed him outside the suspect shot two rounds. No one was injured @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/fNokwHd56g — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) January 13, 2020

No one was hurt, and it’s unclear how much money was taken.

Verdi said the suspect is described as a black male wearing a black mask and dark clothing. Police believe he fled the scene in a silver Nissan sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and tune into Eyewitness News tonight at 10 and 11.