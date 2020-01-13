Shots fired at scene of armed robbery: police

Police at the scene of an alleged armed robbery in Providence.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed an Elmwood Avenue store on Sunday evening.

Commander Thomas Verdi said the suspect entered the Providence Deli and Grill Mart with a gun and robbed the owner. When the suspect ran outside, the owner followed and the suspect fired his gun twice.

No one was hurt, and it’s unclear how much money was taken.

Verdi said the suspect is described as a black male wearing a black mask and dark clothing. Police believe he fled the scene in a silver Nissan sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.

