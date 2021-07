NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a shooting at Monte’s Park in New Bedford sent one person to the hospital.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said there was a basketball tournament being held at the time, but it had to be shut down.

The scene remained active for over an hour as investigators collected evidence and questioned witnesses.

Police said the victim is expected to be okay. Right now, no arrests have been made.