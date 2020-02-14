Several cars burn in fire at North Providence salvage yard

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out at a salvage yard in North Providence early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the business on Smithfield Road around 2:30 a.m. for reports of flames and smoke shooting into the air. The Providence Fire Department was also called to assist.

Firefighters had to use a ladder to get above the blaze to extinguish the flames.

Police say the salvage yard holds old cars that are usually stacked on top of each other. It is unclear how many cars were involved.

No injuries have been reported.

A hazmat team is on scene and crews are still assessing the damage at this time.

