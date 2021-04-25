RI State Police: One person in critical condition after crash on I-95 in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — One person is in critical condition at the hospital following a serious crash on I-95 in Pawtucket on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. not far from Exit 25.

State police told 12 News, a pickup truck traveling northbound on I-95 lost its left rear tire.

The tire then bounced across the highway into the southbound lanes, striking the windshield of an oncoming vehicle.

According to state police, the dramatic impact caused the vehicle to cross all lanes before striking a highway barrier where it came to rest.

The operator of that vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Traffic was reduced to just one lane as emergency crews responded, but all lanes of travel have since reopened.