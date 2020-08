WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A serious crash on 95 North in the area of Exit 7 backed up traffic Sunday night as emergency personnel responded to the scene.

It happened around 7:20 p.m.

An Eyewitness News crew observed a car in the grassy area off the side of the highway.

We have a call out to Rhode Island State Police for more information and will continue to update this story both online and on-the-air.