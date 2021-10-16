Search underway for missing man in Taunton River

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — The search for a missing man in the Taunton River has been suspended for the evening and will resume Sunday morning.

According to Somerset Fire Chief Jamison Barros, the man is believed to have gone out on a dinghy from the Somerset Yacht Club on Gay Street around 5 p.m. Friday.

He was reported missing late Saturday morning.

Officials said the man’s car was still parked in the Yacht Club lot.

Somerset Fire activated a task force that included Somerset Police, Somerset Harbor Master, as well as assets from Fall River, Tiverton, Bristol, the U.S. Coast Guard, and Massachusetts Environmental Police. The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing is also contributing to the search effort.

On Saturday, boats conducting a grid search of the Taunton River from the Charles M. Braga Jr. Memorial Bridge to the Town of Dighton.

The decision to pause the search for the day came just before six o’clock.

We’ll continue to update this breaking news story both online and on-the-air.