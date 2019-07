Search underway for fisherman swept off the sand bar at Conimicut Point in Warwick.

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Agencies from several communities are responding to Conimicut Point in Warwick in the search for a missing fisherman.

In a tweet posted at 4:13 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard said a 57-year-old man had been washed off the sand bar and into Narragansett Bay.

The search has been underway for at least an hour, with several fire boats in the water.

Just arrived to Conimicut Point Park. Most of the activity is happening on the north side. Warwick Fire dept. and other agencies on hand. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/DGQz7HrQ6p — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) July 27, 2019

