Body pulled from water off Warwick coast amid search for missing girl, 11

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The search for an 11-year-old girl who went missing off the coast of Warwick on Sunday may have come to a tragic end.

City officials say a body has been pulled from the water at Conimicut Point but have not yet confirmed whether or not it was the girl.

Mayor Frank Picozzi is expected to provide an update shortly.

It’s a very emotional scene here at Conimicut Point as the family of the girl watched on during the recovery.



WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Search teams continue to look for an 11-year-old girl who went missing in the waters off the coast of Warwick over the weekend.

At approximately 9 a.m. Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard, R.I. Department of Environmental Management, and dive crews from Warwick and Portsmouth police resumed the search off Conimicut Point.

The search got off to a late start due to the fog and couldn’t resume until it lifted, officials said.

The girl had reportedly been at the beach with her family on Sunday.

Police say divers will look north of the sandbar, since that is where she was last seen, as boaters search south of that area.

On Sunday, the body of a 30-year-old man was recovered from the water following an hours-long search.

The man died trying to save the girl, according to police.

Two other people were taken to the hospital. There is no word at this time on their conditions.