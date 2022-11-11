EDINBURGH, Scotland (WPRI) — A Scottish court has ruled that a man who goes by the name Arthur Knight is actually a Rhode Island man who faked his own death, according to STV out of Scotland.

“Knight” was the subject of an extradition hearing after authorities said he is actually Nicholas Alahverdian — the man who allegedly fled the country and faked his own death in an effort to escape sexual assault charges in Utah and a financial fraud case out of Ohio.

The 35-year-old was arrested last year after checking himself into a Scotland hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. Prosecutors argued they were able to tell he was Alahverdian after matching the tattoos on his arm.

In July, “Knight” was arrested again and prosecutors matched his fingerprints to Alahverdian’s. He consistently denied that he’s Alahverdian, who’s also gone by Nicholas Rossi and other aliases.

Now that the court has ruled the man is Alahverdian, there will be another process to extradite him back to the U.S.

