SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Emergency crews responded to I-195 West at the state line for a rollover crash Sunday night.

It happened around 8:45 p.m.

An ambulance was seen leaving the scene. There’s no word on injuries.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating. It’s unclear how the vehicle ended up in the center median.

Rollover crash on 195 westbound at the Seekonk/East Providence line. Appears to be a single vehicle crash into the center median. One ambulance just transported from the scene with police following. Mass State Police on scene. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ukkqHcjbni — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) September 23, 2019

