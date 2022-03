WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A single vehicle crash on Warwick Neck Avenue closed the roadway in the area of Rocky Point Avenue on Sunday night.

Police responded to the area around eight o’clock. It appears an SUV struck a utility pole and rolled over.

At least one person was transported from the scene with unknown injuries.

National Grid was called to the scene. There’s no word on when the roadway will reopen to traffic.