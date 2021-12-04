RI’s non-emergency medical transportation contractor under investigation after patient dies following crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee’s office says a patient has died after being involved in an accident while being driven back from a dialysis appointment by a subcontractor of MTM, Rhode Island’s non-emergency medical transportation provider.

The crash occurred on Nov. 30 and the state learned on Friday, Dec. 3 that the patient had died at the hospital.

The administration said they’ve also learned of illegal activity and policy violations related to the accident, which occurred on Nov. 30.

Given the seriousness of the accident, the case has been referred to the Attorney General’s Office and the Rhode Island State Police for further review.

Additionally, EOHHS Secretary Womazetta Jones is reviewing contractual options with MTM and requiring MTM to conduct a full audit of its sub-contractors by Dec. 10 to ensure compliance with all qualifications and certifications set forth in the contract.

Gov. Dan McKee called the incident “horrific and inexcusable,” and issued the following statement:

Our most vulnerable neighbors, seniors and loved ones rely on this critical transportation service and we need to make sure we have a provider who provides high quality services to our patients. My prayers go out to the victim’s family. Every and all options are on the table to hold MTM accountable. This cannot happen again.” Gov. Dan McKee

The Missouri-based company won a multimillion-dollar state contract in 2018 to handle transportation for qualifying low-income and elderly individuals. It uses a network of dozens of transportation providers to facilitate the rides.