RI health care workers first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s first COVID-19 vaccines were administered Monday to frontline health care workers at Rhode Island Hospital.

Lifespan, the state’s largest hospital group, received 2,000 doses of the federally approved vaccine developed by Pfizer. Another 1,000 doses is expected to arrive on Tuesday.

Dr. Christian Arbelaez, Rhode Island Hospital’s attending physician and vice chair of academic affairs and emergency medicine, was the first to be vaccinated.

Lifespan said it will focus first on vaccinating its most at-risk employees, including providers and staff who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients or infectious fluids and materials.

The company said it plans to hold clinics at The Miriam and Newport hospitals on Tuesday and Bradley Hospital on Wednesday.

With the Pfizer vaccine, those employees will need to receive a second shot within three weeks to maximize immunity.

The goal is to vaccinate each of its roughly 16,000 employees at five hospitals over the next several months, according to Lifespan President and CEO Timothy Babineau, MD.

“As a health care system, we know that the way to fight this pandemic is on two fronts,” Babineau said in a statement. “The first is to effectively and expertly treat patients with COVID-19. We are already doing that every day. The second is to prevent people from contracting this dangerous disease in the first place.”

“With this vaccine, which studies have shown to be safe and 94 percent effective, our health care system and workers can help play a vital role in conquering COVID-19,” he continued.

RI’s First Vaccine: Dr. Christian Arbelaez becomes the first person in RI to receive a coronavirus vaccine.



Working in Emergency Medicine, Dr. Arbelaez has seen the worst of this virus up close and personal. pic.twitter.com/CbTWvBTYBc — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) December 14, 2020

Rhode Island’s second largest hospital group, Care New England, said it’s expecting to receive its first shipment of Pfizer’s vaccine Tuesday morning.

Earlier on Monday, the R.I. Department of Health reported an additional 46 COVID-19-related deaths and 2,673 new infections since data was last released on Friday.

