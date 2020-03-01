EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has confirmed a person in their 40s who traveled to Italy in mid-February has a presumptive positive case of coronavirus – the state’s first since the outbreak began.

The health department said the person is being treated at the hospital and that all infection control protocols are being followed, but did not specify which hospital is treating the patient.

The patient’s immediate family members have quarantined themselves since the person started showing symptoms after traveling abroad, according to health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is tracking down the people who were on the person’s return flight to the United States from Italy. We’re told the person did not return to work since coming back from Italy and had limited travel through Rhode Island.

The health department is reaching out to people who were in direct contact with this patient. Those people will undergo a 14-day quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms.

“The Rhode Island Department of Health has been preparing for weeks to ensure that we have a structure in place to, to the best of our ability, limit or prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Rhode Island. We fully anticipated having a first case of COVID-19,” said Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the head of RIDOH. She added that they are not seeing widespread community transmission and that the risk in the state is still low.

RIDOH is asking people to wash their hands regularly, cover their mouths and noses when coughing an sneezing, and staying home if they’re sick.

The State Health Laboratories have worked to be able to test for COVID-19 (coronavirus) here in Rhode Island. The state successfully ran the tests that identified this first case of coronavirus in Rhode Island, without having to wait for results to come back from the CDC. However, according to a press release, RIDOH said each “presumptive” positive test result must still be confirmed by the CDC.

Health experts are encouraging anyone showing symptoms of coronavirus (fever, cough, shortness of breath) to contact a doctor and call ahead before going to a doctor’s office. Experts say you can help prevent its spread, and the spread of other viruses, by washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, keep surfaces clean, and get your flu shot.