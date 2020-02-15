Residents displaced by fire in West Warwick

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Residents of a home on Canary Court in West Warwick will have to spend the night elsewhere following a fire Saturday afternoon.

Battalion Chief Paul Boisclair said flames were blowing out the windows of the second floor when crews arrived around 3:15 p.m.

Once inside, they found fire on the first and second floors, basement and attic.

Crews quickly extinguished the flames, according to Boisclair, but there is significant damage to the house.

Emergency crews treated a man on scene for difficulty breathing, but no others were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com