Residents displaced by fire in West Warwick

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Residents of a home on Canary Court in West Warwick will have to spend the night elsewhere following a fire Saturday afternoon.

Battalion Chief Paul Boisclair said flames were blowing out the windows of the second floor when crews arrived around 3:15 p.m.

Once inside, they found fire on the first and second floors, basement and attic.

Crews quickly extinguished the flames, according to Boisclair, but there is significant damage to the house.

Emergency crews treated a man on scene for difficulty breathing, but no others were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.