Reports: Longtime Red Sox announcer, player Jerry Remy dies of cancer

ormer Boston Red Sox player Jerry Remy, who is battling lung cancer, throws a ceremonial first pitch before an American League Wild Card baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WPRI/AP) — According to multiple reports from our Boston affiliates, longtime Red Sox announcer and player Jerry Remy has died of cancer.

Remy, 68, had been working as a color analyst for NESN since 1988 before stepping away from the booth in August of this year to have treatment for lung cancer.

He was first diagnosed with cancer in 2008 and had since taken several leaves of absence to undergo treatment.

The Fall River native was a second baseman for the Red Sox from 1978 to 1984 and is a member of the team’s Hall of Fame.

During this year’s American League Wild Card game against the Yankees, Remy threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.