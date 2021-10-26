Reports: Former Patriot Patrick Chung arrest on assault and battery charge

New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung pulls on a glove while warming up during an NFL football practice in Foxborough, Mass., in this Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, file photo. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (WPRI) — A former member of the Patriots was arrested Monday and charged with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property, according to multiple media reports on Tuesday.

Patrick Chung, 34, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court, the reports show.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe was first to report the news.

This isn’t Chung’s first brush with the law. In 2019, he was indicted on a cocaine possession charge in New Hampshire.

Chung spent 11 years with the Patriots until his retirement this past March.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.