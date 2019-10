Pelham, N.H. (WPRI) — There is a large police presence at a church in Pelham, New Hampshire for a reported shooting.

The New England Pentecostal Ministries appeared to be surrounded by police around 11:30 a.m.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sunnu tweeted about the incident confirming “the response and investigation of a shooting.”

State officials are on scene assisting local first responders in the response and investigation of a shooting in Pelham, NH. While this remains a very active scene, the State of New Hampshire will provide all necessary resources to support the community and our local partners. — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) October 12, 2019

