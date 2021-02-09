Raimondo answers questions for 1st time in weeks, reaffirms she won’t resign

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo answered questions publicly for the first time in weeks on Tuesday evening.

12 News caught up with Raimondo outside the State House after she took part in a virtual briefing on the state’s vaccine rollout.

Raimondo is expected to join President Joe Biden’s cabinet as secretary of commerce. Her nomination for the role was approved last week by the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation and now awaits a confirmation vote on the Senate floor.

She previously pledged to remain in office until then, and reaffirmed that on Tuesday, saying she will not resign. She also assured that her transition to Washington isn’t affecting her duties as governor.

“I can tell you I’m working as hard as I ever have as the governor,” Raimondo said. “My day-to-day hasn’t changed that much.”

“I owe it to the people of Rhode Island to do that, to work as hard as I can until the moment I’m no longer the governor,” she continued. “That’s what I’m doing, and that’s what I intend to do.”

Once Raimondo is confirmed, Lt. Gov. Dan McKee will become Rhode Island’s next governor.

Raimondo said the Biden administration has not requested that she not answer questions.

“I thought that was appropriate in this transition to let Lt. Gov. McKee step out in front,” she said. “By the way, he’s doing a great job. We talk every day, if not more than once a day, his team and my team are in contact all day long.”

“I just felt it was appropriate that he step out and Rhode Islanders start to get comfortable with him as the face of leading the COVID response,” Raimondo added.

Since Dec. 22, Raimondo has made only three public appearances in Rhode Island (her final COVID-19 briefing, last week’s State of the State address, and Tuesday’s virtual event) but during each one, took no questions from reporters.

