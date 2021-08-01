Providence police respond to 4 separate incidents, including a deadly shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a busy night for police in Providence as they responded to four separate incidents, including a deadly shooting.

According to Major David Lapatin, the first incident happened on Broad and Fricker Streets before 2 a.m. Police were called for a report of a man stabbed. The victim, who is not being identified at this time, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Just a short time later, police were called to Broad Street for a report of another stabbing. Lapatin said he believes a fight broke out and a man was stabbed. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and at last check was in surgery.

Then, at around 3:15 a.m., police responded to Roger Williams Green off of Olney Street for a report of a shooting. Lapatin said a woman was standing on the street when she was shot by what he believed was people in a car.

The woman, who is only being identified as being in her 20’s, was pronounced deceased. This is the city’s 13th homicide this year.

Around the same time, an altercation broke out behind a complex off of Reservoir Avenue. Five people were shot and taken to the hospital, according to Lapatin. He said all of the victims were in their teens or early 20’s. Their conditions are not know at this time.

Right now, all of the incidents are under investigation.