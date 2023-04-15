PROVIDENCE, R.I., (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after they say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

According to Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez, police were called to March St. around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found an unidentified 15-year-old that had been shot.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chief Perez called this incident an “Extremely sad loss of a young life in our city due to senseless gun violence.”

He added that the victim is a missing juvenile runaway from New Hampshire.

Homicide detectives are currently investigation this incident.

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated when more information becomes available.