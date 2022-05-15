PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a shooting at Billy Taylor Park on Camp Street.

Our 12 News crew was on the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. as police located multiple shell casings in the basketball court.

Commander Thomas Verdi told 12 News, a 26-year-old man was taken to Miriam Hospital with a gunshot wound. At last check, he remained in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

We will continue to update this breaking news story both online and on-the-air.