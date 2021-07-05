Providence police investigating shooting of 19-year-old man

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night.

According to Commander Thomas Verdi, investigators were called to the area of Ford Street near Dexter Street for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man was shot in the stomach. The victim, who has not yet been identified, told police the incident happened while he was walking down the street.

The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated from his injuries.

At this time, no one has been arrested and the shooting is still under investigation.

