Officer-involved moped crash under investigation in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 24-year-old man is in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital following an officer-involved crash in Providence, according to Commander Thomas Verdi.

Mayor Jorge Elorza was on the scene Sunday night and confirmed the victim was riding a moped on Elmwood Avenue.

“We’re trying to get the video evidence of it, see what kind of video we have on it, just recreate the scene and see exactly what happened,” Elorza said.

We’ve since spoken with eyewitnesses and seen cell phone video of a police vehicle behind the moped. A large crash can be heard and the moped driver is seen unresponsive on the ground, with officers running to his side.

Verdi said the Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating, as well as the Office of Professional Standards.

#NOW Heavy police on Elmwood Ave in Providence near the Cranston line. Mayor Jorge Elorza is here and confirms there was an accident involving a moped. One person was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/zzLzB8D8QR — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) October 18, 2020

We’ll continue to update this breaking news story both online and on-the-air.