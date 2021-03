PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

According to Major David Lapatin, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Julian St.

The victim was taken by a private party to Rhode Island Hospital.

Police have not release the name of the victim yet and no arrests have been made.

