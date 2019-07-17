Providence police arrest 6th suspect in Federal Hill murder

Providence police arrested a sixth suspect in connection to the fatal beating and stabbing of Stephen Cabral back in June.

Police Major David Lapatin told Eyewitness News that Antonio Fortes, 29, was arrested in Cranston. He’s facing murder and conspiracy charges and is set to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Fortes was previously charged and then acquitted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Terry Robinson at the Chad Brown housing complex in Providence.

In 2015, Fortes pleaded guilty to federal drug and weapons charges. He was sentenced to prison time and was released in November of 2018, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Federal court records show Fortes was ordered to submit to GPS monitoring and was under a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. Records show that order expired on May 25, 2019. The alleged murder of Stephen Cabral happened just over a month later.

Fortes is the sixth person to be arrested in relation to the death of Cabral, 28, of North Providence on June 30. Five others have already been arraigned on murder and conspiracy charges: Emery Janarelli Page, 25, Daniel Garcia, 29, Dayquon Stevens, 27, Jaquontee Reels, 24, and Sequoya Reels, 27. Police have warrants out for two additional suspects.

Investigators said a large group of people beat and stabbed Cabral to death outside Club Seven on Federal Hill.

Club Seven has been closed for the entire month of July while police investigated. They are still determining if the deadly fight started inside the nightclub.

Surveillance video from inside the club is expected to be shown at a Providence Board of Licenses meeting Wednesday.